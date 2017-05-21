Think Justice Blog May 19, 2017

Alabama Poised to Restore Voting Rights for Thousands with Felony Convictions

"With a stroke of her pen, Governor Ivey could enfranchise many Alabamians that have been wrongly denied the right to vote by the state's longstanding, arbitrary process of disenfranchisement."
Danielle Lang
Campaign Legal Center

A spokesperson for Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has indicated that the Governor intends to sign the legislation into law. 

